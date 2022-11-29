HHS Proposes New Protections to Increase Care Coordination and Confidentiality for Patients With Substance Use Challenges

Nov 292022
 
 November 29, 2022  Posted by  Healthcare

From HHS, yesterday:

Today, the U.S. Health and Human Services Department, through the Office for Civil Rights (OCR) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), announced proposed changes to the Confidentiality of Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Patient Records under 42 CFR part 2 (“Part 2”), which protects patient privacy and records concerning treatment related to substance use challenges from unauthorized disclosures. Specifically, today’s proposed rule increases coordination among providers in treatment for substance use challenges and increases protections for patients concerning records disclosure to avoid discrimination in treatment.

Read about the proposed changes on HHS’s web site.

