Here’s US Homeland Security collaring a suspected arsonist after asking Google for the IP addresses of folks who made a specific search
Oct 092020
October 9, 2020 Business, Court, Featured News, Surveillance, U.S.
Shaun Nichols reports:
An unsealed warrant in a case involving alleged pedophile R&B star R. Kelly has shown how the Feds can get Google to hand over the details of people who make specific web search queries.
It raises a mild concern that if Uncle Sam’s request is too broad, and Google can’t or won’t resist the order, you could be swept up into an investigation simply by searching for the wrong thing at the wrong time.
