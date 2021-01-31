Here’s a Way to Learn if Facial Recognition Systems Used Your Photos

Cade Metz and Kashmir Hill report:

…. Companies, universities and government labs have used millions of images collected from a hodgepodge of online sources to develop the technology [for facial recognition systems]. Now, researchers have built an online tool, Exposing.AI, that lets people search many of these image collections for their old photos.

The tool, which matches images from the Flickr online photo-sharing service, offers a window onto the vast amounts of data needed to build a wide variety of A.I technologies, from facial recognition to online “chatbots.”

Read more on The New York Times.

