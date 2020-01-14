Here we go again…

 January 14, 2020

Attorney General Barr asked Apple to unlock phones used by the Pensacola naval air station shooter.

Apple declined and issued a statement challenging Barr’s characerization of their response to government requests for assistance.

“We reject the characterization that Apple has not provided substantive assistance in the Pensacola investigation,” the company said. “It was not until January 8th that we received a subpoena for information related to the second iPhone, which we responded to within hours,” Apple added, countering Barr’s characterization of the company being slow in its approach to the FBI’s needs. However, it ends the statement in no uncertain terms: “We have always maintained there is no such thing as a backdoor just for the good guys.”

