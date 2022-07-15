Her Ex-Husband Is Suing a Clinic Over the Abortion She Had Four Years Ago

Jul 152022
July 15, 2022 Court, Featured News, Healthcare
Nicole Santa Cruz reports:
Nearly four years after a woman ended an unwanted pregnancy with abortion pills obtained at a Phoenix clinic, she finds herself mired in an ongoing lawsuit over that decision.
A judge allowed the woman’s ex-husband to establish an estate for the embryo, which had been aborted in its seventh week of development. The ex-husband filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the clinic and its doctors in 2020, alleging that physicians failed to obtain proper informed consent from the woman as required by Arizona law.
Read more at ProPublica.