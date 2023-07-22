Hearing: Oversight of A.I.: Principles for Regulation

The Senate Judiciary Committee Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law will be holding a hearing on July 25 at 03:00 pm Eastern:

Oversight of A.I.: Principles for Regulation

Scheduled witnesses are:

Stuart Russell

Professor of Computer Science

The University of California, Berkley

Berkley, CA

Yoshua Bengio

Founder and Scientific Director of Mila – Quebec AI Institute

Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Operations Research at Université de Montreal

Québec, Canada

Dario Amodei

Chief Executive Officer

Anthropic

San Francisco, CA

The hearing should be available live at that time at https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/committee-activity/hearings/oversight-of-ai-principles-for-regulation