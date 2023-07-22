Hearing: Oversight of A.I.: Principles for Regulation

Jul 222023
 
 July 22, 2023  Posted by  Artificial Intelligence

The Senate Judiciary Committee Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law will be holding a hearing on July 25 at 03:00 pm Eastern:

Oversight of A.I.: Principles for Regulation

Scheduled witnesses are:

Stuart Russell

Professor of Computer Science
The University of California, Berkley
Berkley, CA

Yoshua Bengio

Founder and Scientific Director of Mila – Quebec AI Institute
Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Operations Research at Université de Montreal
Québec, Canada

Dario Amodei

Chief Executive Officer
Anthropic
San Francisco, CA

The hearing should be available live at that time at https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/committee-activity/hearings/oversight-of-ai-principles-for-regulation

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.