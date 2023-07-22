Hearing: Oversight of A.I.: Principles for Regulation

Jul 222023
July 22, 2023 Artificial Intelligence
The Senate Judiciary Committee Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law will be holding a hearing on July 25 at 03:00 pm Eastern:
Oversight of A.I.: Principles for Regulation
Scheduled witnesses are:
Stuart Russell
Professor of Computer Science
The University of California, Berkley
Berkley, CA
Yoshua Bengio
Founder and Scientific Director of Mila – Quebec AI Institute
Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Operations Research at Université de Montreal
Québec, Canada
Dario Amodei
Chief Executive Officer
Anthropic
San Francisco, CA
The hearing should be available live at that time at https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/committee-activity/hearings/oversight-of-ai-principles-for-regulation