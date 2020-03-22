Healthcare Workers Targeted By Dangerous New Windows Ransomware Campaign Using Coronavirus As Bait

Davey Winder reports:

At the start of March, I warned how a new Windows ransomware threat was hiding in plain sight. That threat was NetWalker, and it’s now being used by cybercrime groups, who truly deserve the epithet of cyberscum, as the payload of phishing attacks. Phishing attacks that are targeting those in the healthcare sector.