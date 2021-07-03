Healthcare workers accuse Alexa of possibly recording protected info

Jul 032021
July 3, 2021 Breaches, Business, Court, Healthcare, U.S.
Kat Jercich reports:
In a class action filed this week, healthcare workers alleged that their Amazon Alexa-enabled devices may have recorded their conversations – including potentially protected information.
Some of the plaintiffs, who include a substance abuse counselor and a healthcare customer service representative, say they work with HIPAA-protected information. Others say they have private conversations with patients.
All four raise concerns that Alexa may have captured sensitive information without their intent.
Read more on HealthcareITNews.