Healthcare in the AI Crosshairs

Adam H. Greene and Lyra Correa of Davis Wright Tremaine write:

News broke last month that Google partnered with the second-largest health system in the U.S., Ascension Healthcare, to collect and analyze the health information of millions of patients in a program code-named “Project Nightingale.” Under Project Nightingale, Ascension transfers its patients’ health information, including personally identifiable demographic, treatment and diagnostic information, to Google’s systems.

Google then uses this data in part to create new software that runs on advanced artificial intelligence (AI) that helps process data and make suggestions about a patient’s diagnosis and prescriptions, as well as recommendations for enforcement of a hospital’s narcotics policy.