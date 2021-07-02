Health IT Agency Mulls Sharing Patient Data With Social Services

Jul 022021
 
 July 2, 2021  Posted by  Govt, Healthcare, Laws

Christopher Brown reports:

Federal regulators are taking aim at the information walls between health-care providers and the social services sector as part of their effort to reduce health disparities, Micky Tripathi, the nation’s top Health IT official, said Thursday.

Linking health care providers with social services organizations through health information technology will allow patients to receive more holistic care and enable better interventions to address social problems that can lead to poor health outcomes, said Tripathi, head of the Office of National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, or ONC. It’s housed in the Department of Health and Human Services.

Read more on Bloomberg Law.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.