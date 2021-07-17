Health Data Sharing With Social Services Raises Privacy Concerns

Jul 172021
July 17, 2021 Healthcare, Laws, U.S.
Christopher Brown reports:
Proposed changes to federal health privacy rules intended to encourage information sharing with social services agencies could pose unacceptable privacy risks, provider groups and privacy advocates say.
The goal of the changes to the HIPAA privacy rule (RIN 0945–AA00) is to encourage health-care providers and social services agencies to work together to address social challenges that affect health outcomes, such as housing, nutrition, transportation, and neighborhood safety.
