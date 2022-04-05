Health Data Privacy Key to Clinical Research of Native Communities

Apr 052022
Hannah Nelson reports:
Clinical researchers who collect and analyze health data from Native communities have a unique responsibility to protect this information in ways that align with the data privacy preferences of specific communities, according to a study published in JAMIA.
Researchers ran a workshop with 14 tribal leaders to co-design a research study to assess preferences concerning health data privacy for biomedical research. All interviewees had connections to the Strong Heart Study, the country’s most extensive epidemiologic study of Native American health.
