Health apps can change their terms of service without users’ knowledge

Nicole Wetsman reports:

When someone downloads a new application, one of the first steps is usually agreeing to the terms of service of that app. That (usually mindless) sign-off creates a contract between the app company and the user. Usually, contracts happen when two parties sit down and agree on terms. But for consumer products like apps, companies are in control.

That’s even true for health apps, which collect sensitive and personal information on their users. These apps collect health data, but often, they are not governed by HIPAA, the law that says health care providers have to keep health information private. Companies developing health apps can unilaterally decide to change their terms of service and might only post the changes to their website or let their customers know about the changes via email — without giving them a chance to agree to the new terms.