Heads up: Don’t fall for these “love letters” from a secret lover

Sergiu Gatlan reports:

Security researchers have spotted an ongoing malspam campaign using emails disguised as messages from secret lovers to deliver Nemty Ransomware payloads on the computers of potential victims.

The attackers use several subject lines that hint at the contents of the email being sent by someone the recipient already knows and are built using a love letter template with statements such as “Don’t tell anyone,” “I love you,” “Letter for you,” “Will be our secret,” and “Can’t forget you.”