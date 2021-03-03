Hawley asks FBI director about consumer data collected in Capitol riot investigation

Bryan Lowry reports:

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley questioned FBI Director Christopher Wray about data the bureau has collected from banks, cellular companies and social media platforms in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

[…]

Hawley’s questioning focused on data the bureau has collected in its investigation — rather than on the causes of the attack — suggesting that the agency may be overreaching its legal authority.

He asked Wray about geolocation data and metadata collected from cell phone companies.