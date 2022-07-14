Have you recently had an abortion?’ Australian transiting through US questioned then deported

Jul 142022
July 14, 2022 Surveillance, U.S.
Christopher Knaus reports:
An Australian woman who planned to house-sit in Canada during a holiday has said she was detained, fingerprinted, interrogated about her abortion history and quickly deported during a stopover in the US.
Madolline Gourley, a Brisbane resident, says she was treated like a criminal during her transit through Los Angeles on 30 June, where she was detained at the border due to suspicions about her intention to house- and cat-sit in exchange for accommodation while holidaying in Canada.
Read more at The Guardian.
h/t, Joe Cadillic