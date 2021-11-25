Happy Thanksgiving!

Has 2021 been better or worse for you than 2020? I am trying to decide for myself, but I am glad that I will be with family, however small a group we are this year because our family is scattered across the country and across an ocean.

When we give thanks today, I will be thinking of those who read this site and encourage me to keep these sites going. I will also be thinking of those who provide me with news tips or leads, especially Joe Cadillic, @Chum1ng0, @amvinfe, @fanCRTCProfling, and others who prefer to remain in the shadows.

And as in past years, I remain truly indebted to both Lee Johnstone for helping me keep my sites running, and the law firm of Covington & Burling, who has helped me fend off baseless lawsuit threats for committing journalism. The world lost Kurt Wimmer this year, and the world is a dimmer place without his warmth and his commitment to press freedom, but I am thankful for all the years that I had him in my life as a knight in shining armor and as a friend.

News updating will resume later today. For now, it’s time for this blogger to put aside work and enjoy family.