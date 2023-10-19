Hacker leaks millions of new 23andMe genetic data profiles

Lawrence Abrams reports:

A hacker has leaked an additional 4.1 million stolen 23andMe genetic data profiles for people in Great Britain and Germany on a hacking forum.

Earlier this month, a threat actor leaked the stolen data of 1 million Ashkenazi Jews who used 23andMe services to find their ancestry info and genetic predispositions.

23andMe told BleepingComputer that this data was obtained through credential stuffing attacks on accounts using weak passwords or credentials exposed in other data breaches. However, the company says there is no evidence of a security incident on their IT systems.