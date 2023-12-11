GW Law School Launches the GW Center for Law & Technology

Privacy law scholar and professor Dan Solove sends this great news along:
I’m excited to share a press release from GW Law School announcing our new GW Center for Law & Technology. Through the Center, we’re building out our privacy and tech curriculum and activities, including:
- We created a new JD Concentration in Privacy, Data Security, and Technology.
- This academic year, we are teaching 5 courses directly on privacy law this academic year, plus several cybersecurity and AI courses, among others.
- We’ve hired additional faculty in the field, including Mary Anne Franks (online harassment, platform governance, Section 230), Alicia Solow-Niederman (AI, privacy), and Jonathan Cedarbaum (cybersecurity).
I’m really excited about these developments!
From the George Washington University’s press release:
The Center’s Leadership, Faculty and Mission
The Directors of the Center – Professor Robert Brauneis, Professor Daniel Solove, and Associate Dean John Whealan – bring their long experience in IP, privacy, and technology law to the leadership of this new project. They are joined by an outstanding roster of affiliated faculty, including Michael Abramowicz, Arturo Carrillo, Jonathan Cedarbaum, Lolita Darden, Laura Dickinson, Mary Anne Franks, Aram Gavoor, Scott Kieff, Heidi Liu, Alicia Solow-Niederman, Dawn Nunziato, Spencer Overton, Sarah Polcz, Lisa Schenck, Sonia Suter, and Kate Weisburd.
The Center has also been able to assemble an impressive adjunct faculty, drawing on a unique community of legal talent in the Nation’s capital, including several current and former government officials.
The new Center for Law and Technology serves as a hub for thought leadership, facilitating interdisciplinary scholarship, promoting international discourse, and forging connections between academics and practitioners. In addition to offering a plethora of courses and concentrations, both the IP and PT programs provide opportunities for fellowships, publications, events, and valuable career resources.
If I wasn’t older than dirt, this is a program I would definitely be interested in pursuing.