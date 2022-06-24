Guest opinion: Orem City’s breach of privacy disturbing

File this in your chilling-effects department.

Cissy Rasmussen writes:

I’ve lived in Orem for almost 20 years with my husband and six children. My six kids have attended or currently attend Orem’s public schools. I’m very involved in our schools and have been an active, vocal advocate for them. Recently, my vocal opposition for creating an Orem-only school district resulted in serious consequences and a breach of my privacy.

In May, Orem City submitted a GRAMA request for all emails between anyone in Alpine School District and me, a private citizen, from Jan. 1 to present, ostensibly as part of the research for the Orem School District feasibility study. That request was fulfilled by ASD. On Thursday, June 9, as part of a transparency document about the study, Orem City published my emails — more than 1,000 pages — on their website and then posted a social media post directing people to it.

Most of my emails related to PTA and School Community Council, where I volunteer. But the file also included emails with teachers, substitute teaching plans, questions to district employees on various topics and emails to school board members. Some of the emails weren’t even written by me but simply included my email address as part of a group email. None of the email addresses or personal information were redacted — including volunteer, teacher and student names, as well as links to Google docs for various purposes. The email addresses of hundreds of people were exposed.

After public outcry, the city removed the links to my emails on Friday morning, which I do appreciate. However, the links were live for at least 17 hours and were able to be downloaded. The damage is done.