Guest list subpoena creates slippery slope for student privacy

Griffen Smith writes:

Last week, more than 150 students got an unusual email from the University of Montana.

It wasn’t to share important academic information, or update students on a private matter, but informed students that their names would be shared with attorneys defending a former UM student accused of rape.

What did all these students have in common to get involved in an active court case? All they did was show up to an off-campus fraternity party and swipe their student ID cards.