Guest list subpoena creates slippery slope for student privacy

Oct 282022
 
 October 28, 2022  Posted by  Surveillance, U.S., Youth & Schools

Griffen Smith writes:

Last week, more than 150 students got an unusual email from the University of Montana.

It wasn’t to share important academic information, or update students on a private matter, but informed students that their names would be shared with attorneys defending a former UM student accused of rape.

What did all these students have in common to get involved in an active court case? All they did was show up to an off-campus fraternity party and swipe their student ID cards.

Read more of the editorial at Montana Kaimin, which is the University of Montana’s student-run newspaper.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.