GSK, Ancestry, 23andMe Push Montana Genetic Privacy Law Changes

Brenna Goth reports:
Genetic testing companies and biotechnology groups are lobbying for revisions to a new Montana law that is more stringent than other state requirements intended to protect a consumer’s genetic data privacy, including additional oversight for increasingly popular at-home kits.
The biopharma company GSK Plc and the coalition representing consumer genetic testing companies 23andMe Holding Co. and Ancestry.com LLC are among those that argue Montana’s law imposes unworkable mandates that will impede research. The law establishes disclosure and consent requirements for how genetic data is collected, used, and shared.
Read more at Bloomberg.