Group wants CRTC to do more to protect privacy amid contact tracing debate

The Canadian Press reports:

Canada’s telecommunications regulator should do more to protect the privacy rights of cellphone and internet users from abuse as public health authorities and their allies seek new ways trace the spread of COVID-19, a consumer rights group said Monday in a formal filing with the CRTC.

The Public Interest Advocacy Centre said the Telecommunications Act requires the federal regulator to contribute to privacy protections, along with other agencies, and it should do that by actively monitoring and disclosing how the country’s communications services are involved with contact tracing efforts.