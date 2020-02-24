Greyhound Finally Says No to Random Border Patrol ‘Checks’ of Its Buses

Jacob Sullum reports:

For years Greyhound, by far the largest operator of intercity bus service in the United States, has routinely allowed Border Patrol agents to board its buses without warrants or probable cause. During those “transportation checks,” which have become increasingly common under the Trump administration, agents interrogate passengers with brown skin or foreign accents, asking for proof that they are in the country legally. Last Friday, Greyhound announced that it would no longer tolerate such harassment of its customers, reversing a policy that was based on an unconstitutionally broad understanding of the Border Patrol’s legal authority.