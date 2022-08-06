Greece: Intelligence chief resigns amid spyware allegations

Aug 06, 2022
 
 August 6, 2022  Posted by  Govt, Non-U.S., Surveillance

AP reports:

The head of Greece’s intelligence service and the general secretary of the prime minister’s office have resigned, amid allegations of the use of surveillance software against a journalist and the head of an opposition party.

National Intelligence Service director Panagiotis Kontoleon and Grigoris Dimitriadis, general secretary of the prime minister’s office, submitted their resignations Friday, the prime minister’s office said. Both were accepted.

Read more at Courthouse News.

