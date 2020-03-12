Govt Used Facial Recognition Tech During Delhi Riots: Amit Shah

Bhumika Khatri reports:

Addressing the Lok Sabha on Wednesday (March 11), home minister Amit Shah has said that the government used facial recognition technology to identify those involved in the recent Delhi riots that claimed the lives of at least 50 individuals in the national capital.

Shah said that at least 1100 people have been identified using facial recognition technology. “We have also fed Aadhaar, driving license data into this software. The software has identified 1100 people, 300 of these people came from UP to carry out violence,” he added.