Governor Hochul Signs Legislation to Strengthen Workers’ Rights in New York State

Snippets from a press release last week by NY’s governor:

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed three pieces of legislation to strengthen workers’ rights in New York State. This support will uplift workers in addition to recent employee protections surrounding mandatory political and religious meetings, strengthening wage theft penalties, and increasing benefits for injured workers. The Governor’s action builds upon her nation-leading worker agenda that includes historic plans to increase New York’s minimum wage and index it to inflation, offering 12 weeks of fully paid parental leave to more than 150,000 state employees, and other initiatives to increase wages and benefits, expand prevailing wage, connect job seekers to employment opportunities, and help ensure retirement security for private sector workers.

Legislation (S. 4878-A /A. 398-A) requires employers to give notice to their employees that they are eligible for unemployment insurance whenever the employer makes a permanent or temporary separation of the employee or reduces hours to a point that the employee qualifies for total or partial unemployment.

Legislation (S. 2518/A. 836) prohibits employers from requesting or requiring username, login information, and passwords, of personal accounts as a condition of hiring, as a condition of employment, or for use in a disciplinary action.

Legislation (S. 1902-A/A. 1245-A) requires the Department of Labor to provide notice to unemployment applicants of the supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) and the special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children (WIC).