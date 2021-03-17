Government Spyware Firm That Put Rogue Apps on Play Store Goes Bankrupt

 March 17, 2021  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Non-U.S., Surveillance

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai reports:

A company that sold spyware to Italian cops has declared bankruptcy.

In 2019, Motherboard reported that a company named eSurv was distributing malware on the Google Play Store. At the time, our investigation found that eSurv had infected around 1,000 targets, several of them just innocent citizens that did not commit any crime. A few months prior, prosecutors opened an investigation accusing eSurv employees of spying on innocent Italians.

Read more on Vice.

