Government spyware company spied on hundreds of innocent people

Lisa Vaas reports:
In March 2019, researchers with a group called Security Without Borders – a non-profit that often investigates threats against dissidents and human rights defenders – identified more than 20 government spyware apps squatting in plain sight, pretending to be harmless, vanilla apps on Google’s Play store.
[…]
That spyware came from an Italian surveillance company called eSurv, and though it was good at hacking people’s phones, it stunk at securing its own data.
