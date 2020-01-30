Government spyware company spied on hundreds of innocent people

 January 30, 2020  Posted by  Business, Non-U.S., Surveillance

Lisa Vaas reports:

In March 2019, researchers with a group called Security Without Borders – a non-profit that often investigates threats against dissidents and human rights defenders – identified more than 20 government spyware apps squatting in plain sight, pretending to be harmless, vanilla apps on Google’s Play store.

That spyware came from an Italian surveillance company called eSurv, and though it was good at hacking people’s phones, it stunk at securing its own data.

Read more on Naked Security.

