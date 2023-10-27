J.D. Tuccille writes:
In news from the world of “what took you so long?” it seems that Americans are concerned about how governments and tech companies use the information they gather. Much current discussion is about the potential dangers of the data hoovered up by social media companies, and while people tell pollsters that worries them, they have no faith that regulators will hold private companies to account. Well, of course not; Americans know government is a big part of the problem and that officials are all too eager to misuse private information.
Read more at Reason.
1 thought on “Government Misuse of Data Rightly Worries Americans”
I want any data stealing to be opt-in. If I don’t login to the service, then I’ve not opted-in. Period. No tracking should be allowed without my explicit permission. I’m perfectly happy if they block all access to their stuff if I don’t login. Actually, that would be fantastic, so I’d know they aren’t tracking or abusing other data at all.
As for the govt using any data online, if they want it, then they should need a warrant. Period.