Government apologises for second time for another embarrassing breach of covid patients’ privacy

July 4, 2020 Breaches, Healthcare, Non-U.S.
1News reports:
State Services Minister Chris Hipkins has apologised to people with Covid-19 whose personal details were leaked as part of a privacy breach.
“I unreservedly apologise on behalf of the New Zealand Government. We will find out who had the information who shouldn’t have and who released it in a way they shouldn’t have,” he said.
The apology comes after it emerged this morning personal details of New Zealand’s 18 active Covid-19 cases were leaked.
Seriously, folks, if you want tracing and contacts, you really need to ensure that you are protecting privacy or people. This is totally unacceptable.