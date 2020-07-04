Government apologises for second time for another embarrassing breach of covid patients’ privacy

Jul 042020
 
 July 4, 2020  Posted by  Breaches, Healthcare, Non-U.S.

1News reports:

State Services Minister Chris Hipkins has apologised to people with Covid-19 whose personal details were leaked as part of a privacy breach.

“I unreservedly apologise on behalf of the New Zealand Government. We will find out who had the information who shouldn’t have and who released it in a way they shouldn’t have,” he said.

The apology comes after it emerged this morning personal details of New Zealand’s 18 active Covid-19 cases were leaked.

Read more on 1News.

Seriously, folks, if you want tracing and contacts, you really need to ensure that you are protecting privacy or people. This is totally unacceptable.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.