Government apologises for second time for another embarrassing breach of covid patients’ privacy

1News reports:

State Services Minister Chris Hipkins has apologised to people with Covid-19 whose personal details were leaked as part of a privacy breach.

“I unreservedly apologise on behalf of the New Zealand Government. We will find out who had the information who shouldn’t have and who released it in a way they shouldn’t have,” he said.

The apology comes after it emerged this morning personal details of New Zealand’s 18 active Covid-19 cases were leaked.