GOP senator introduces privacy legislation after bipartisan talks break down

Emily Birnbaum reports that Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) has introduced a bill, the Consumer Data Privacy & Security Act, after negotiations between him and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) fell apart over some sticky issues like whether the federal law would preempt state laws.

Moran’s bill includes provisions that would protect users’ privacy as well as keep their data secure from intrusion. The legislation would allow people to access, correct and erase the personal data companies have collected about them, and require businesses to take “precautionary steps” to protect that information.

It would also offer the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and state attorneys general new resources to enforce those privacy standards.

A spokesman for Moran told The Hill that Blumenthal and Moran agreed on a “significant portion of the substantive consumer protections that a federal privacy framework would contain,” but they ultimately disagreed over how to enforce those standards.