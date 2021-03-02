Google’s schools software misses privacy safeguards, Dutch ministers say

DutchNews.nl reports:

Products designed by Google for use in schools are do not have sufficient privacy safeguards in place, education ministers Arie Slob and Ingrid van Engelshoven have told MPs in a briefing.

[…]

Ministers are in talks with both Google and the European Commission to sort out the data protection issue. The aim, the ministers say, is to make sure the system can be ‘used safely without any risk to the privacy of pupils, students and teachers.’