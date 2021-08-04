Google Wins Dismissal of Children’s Privacy Rights Suit

Aug 042021
Jake Holland reports:
Google Inc. and other online service providers no longer have to face a proposed children’s privacy class action after a California federal judge axed all claims in the case.
The proposed class action, consisting of state privacy and consumer rights claims, is dismissed because the plaintiffs indicated they wouldn’t file an amended complaint, Judge Beth Labson Freeman wrote in a judgment filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.
Read more on Bloomberg (subscription required).