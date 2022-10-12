Google to Pay $85 Million to Settle Arizona Geolocation Tracking Privacy Suit

Oct 122022
October 12, 2022 Business, Court, Featured News, Surveillance, U.S.
Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:
On October 3, 2022, Google LLC (“Google”) agreed to pay the State of Arizona $85 million to settle a consumer privacy lawsuit that alleged the company surreptitiously collected consumers’ geolocation data on smartphones even after users disabled location tracking.
Arizona’s lawsuit followed a 2018 Associated Press article that alleged Google continued to track the location of Android devices even after users disabled the Location History setting on the device.
