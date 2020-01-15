Google to ditch cookies in Chrome

Jan 152020
Jack Loughran reports:
Google has announced it will end support for third-party cookies in its Chrome browser as part of measures designed to improve user privacy.
Third-party cookies are typically used by advertisers to track where users go on the web so they can target ads at them based on their interests and preferences.
Other web browsers have already started proactively blocking theses cookies, but Google said this could have “unintended consequences that can negatively impact both users and the web ecosystem”.
Read more on E&T.