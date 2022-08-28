Google sued over access to millions of NHS blood tests

Gareth Corfield reports:

A Google-owned artificial intelligence company may have gained access to NHS blood test results without patients’ knowledge, according to a High Court lawsuit over 1.6m people’s health records.

DeepMind, which was bought by Google in 2014, may have been handed the results of blood tests that were “processed by the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust laboratories” according to legal filings seen by The Telegraph.

Google DeepMind says the case is “without merit” and has pledged to fight it in court.