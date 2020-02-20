Google sued by New Mexico attorney general for collecting student data through Chromebooks

Nick Statt reports:

Google is facing a new lawsuit filed by the state of New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas on Thursday, alleging the company violates the privacy of students who use free Chromebooks provided to schools through the company’s G Suite for Education platform.

[…]

The data the suit accuses Google of collecting includes sensitive information like physical locations, web and search histories, YouTube viewing habits, contact lists, passwords, and voice recordings, the complaint says. The suit also claims Google used this information to serve its advertising business up until April 2014, and that the company has stored this data in personalized profiles for each student that participates in its G Suite for Education program. It also accuses of Google of not properly disclosing this data collection and npt giving parents a way to view and limit the data collection.