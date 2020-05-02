Google Still on Hook for Claims Game Apps Spy on Kids

Victoria Prieskop reports:
A New Mexico judge found that while Twitter and other software development kit creators can’t be held responsible for collecting the personal information of children using kid-focused apps and games, Google is not off the hook.
In a lawsuit filed in September 2018, New Mexico’s attorney general claimed the maker of a children’s gaming app available on Google sends kids’ location, demographic and other personal information to advertisers without parental consent, risking their safety and violating their privacy. The suit accuses Lithuania-based app maker Tiny Lab Productions and its contracted advertisers of violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, New Mexico’s Unfair Business Practices Act and the Federal Trade Commission Act.
Read more on Courthouse News.
h/t, Joe Cadillic