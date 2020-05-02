Google Still on Hook for Claims Game Apps Spy on Kids

Victoria Prieskop reports:

A New Mexico judge found that while Twitter and other software development kit creators can’t be held responsible for collecting the personal information of children using kid-focused apps and games, Google is not off the hook.

In a lawsuit filed in September 2018, New Mexico’s attorney general claimed the maker of a children’s gaming app available on Google sends kids’ location, demographic and other personal information to advertisers without parental consent, risking their safety and violating their privacy. The suit accuses Lithuania-based app maker Tiny Lab Productions and its contracted advertisers of violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, New Mexico’s Unfair Business Practices Act and the Federal Trade Commission Act.