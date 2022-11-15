Google settles “Location History” lawsuit with 40 states, will pay $392 million

 November 15, 2022

Ron Amadeo reports:

Google has settled a privacy lawsuit with a coalition of 40 state attorneys general today. Google agreed to pay $391.5 million for misleading Location History settings the company was running from 2014-2020.

Google’s Location History settings have gotten it in trouble with several regulatory bodies. The action began after a 2018 Associated Press article pointed out that the “Location History” check box didn’t control all Google location history across your entire account and that many location tracking features lived under a second check box called “Web & App Activity.”

Read more at Ars Technica.

