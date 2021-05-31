Google says it won’t build Privacy Sandbox backdoors

Saqib Shah reports:

Google is attempting to assuage concerns that it will somehow bypass the privacy-friendly rules it’s introducing in place of third-party cookies in Chrome. With the changes expected next year, the company recently told apprehensive advertisers that it will be beholden to the same techniques it is imposing on others. “We’ll be using these [Privacy Sandbox] APIs for our own ads and measurement products just like everyone else, and we will not build any backdoors for ourselves,” said ads VP Jerry Dischler at the Google Marketing Live event on Thursday, according to DigiDay.

