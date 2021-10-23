Google said it had successfully ‘slowed down’ European privacy rules, according to lawsuit.

Oct 232021
David McCabe reports:
Google said in an internal document that it had successfully “slowed down” European privacy rules in collaboration with other tech companies, according to a legal filing released on Friday.
Ahead of a 2019 meeting with other major tech companies, Google said in a memo that it had “been successful in slowing down and delaying” the European Union’s ePrivacy Regulation process and had been “working behind the scenes hand in hand with the other companies,” according to the filing.
