Google reveals spyware attack on Android, iOS, and Chrome

Habiba Rashid reports:

The primary target of this spyware campaign were the unsuspecting users in Italy, Malaysia, and Kazakhstan.

Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) has discovered two highly-targeted mobile spyware campaigns that use zero-day exploits to deploy surveillance software against iPhone and Android smartphone users.

Google TAG discovered two “distinct, limited, and highly targeted” campaigns aimed at users of Android, iOS, and Chrome on mobile devices. The campaigns used zero-day and n-day exploits, taking advantage of the period between when vendors release vulnerability fixes and when hardware manufacturers update end-user devices with those patches, creating exploits for unpatched platforms.