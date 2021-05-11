Google Play to Require Android App Data Privacy and Security Disclosures

May 112021
May 11, 2021
Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:
On May 6, 2021, Google announced that beginning in the second quarter of 2022, mobile app developers submitting new apps and app updates to the Google Play store will be required to disclose certain information regarding their apps’ data collection, use, sharing and security practices, as well as provide a privacy policy for their apps. This information will be displayed in a new “safety section” of Google Play.
