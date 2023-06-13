Google Photos can recognize people’s faces in photos where there are none

Jun 132023
June 13, 2023 Surveillance
Jay Bonggolto writes:
Google has taken Photos’ face recognition skills to the next level, allowing the app to recognize people’s faces in photos even when they are looking completely away from the camera.
As pointed out by Android Authority’s Rita El Khoury, Google Photos is able to identify people in photos even when their faces are not visible, as in the case of her husband’s photos. The author shared some recent photos of her husband in an about-face position. Photos then offered to tag her husband without even seeing his face after swiping up on the photo.
h/t, Joe Cadillic