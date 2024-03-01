PogoWasRight.org

Google Must Defend Revived Claim Over Use of Android Phone Data

Posted on by Dissent

Peter Hayes reports:

Android cellphone users won partial reinstatement of a proposed class action alleging Google LLC illegally consumes the data they purchase from their cellular providers each month.

The plaintiffs alleged Google “has programmed the Android operating system to secretly send and receive a large amount of information to and from Google using Plaintiffs’ cellular data.” They asserted claims of conversion and quantum meruit under California law.

Read more at Bloomberg Law (sub. req.).

