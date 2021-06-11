Google Makes Pledges to Solve U.K. Ad Tracking Probe

Jun 112021
June 11, 2021 Business
Stephanie Bodoni reports:
Google’s planned changes to ad tracking may face oversight from U.K. regulators after the company made a set of proposals to end an antitrust investigation.
The Competition and Markets Authority said the commitments come after its probe into Google’s planned phase-out of third-party cookies used by publishers and advertiser to track users and measure the success of advertising campaigns. The CMA said it was concerned that the planned changes could “impede competition in digital advertising markets.”
