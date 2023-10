Sergiu Gatlan reports:

Google announced today that passkeys are now the default sign-in option across all personal Google Accounts across its services and platforms.

After setting up a passkey linked to their device, users can sign into their Google accounts without entering a password or using 2-Step Verification (2SV) when logging in.

[…]

To create a passkey using your device right now, go here, sign into your Google account, and click the “Get passkeys” button.