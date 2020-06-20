Google Loses $56 Million Fight in French Test of EU Privacy Law

Gaspard Sebag reports:

Alphabet Inc.’s Google lost its fight over a 50 million-euro ($56 million) privacy fine in France — the biggest penalty levied so far under the European Union’s beefed-up data-protection rules.

France’s top administrative court ruled on Friday that Google didn’t deliver sufficiently clear and transparent information to Android users and didn’t give them a chance to deliberately consent to their private data being processed to personalize adverts.