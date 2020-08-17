Google giving far-right users’ data to law enforcement, documents reveal

Aug 172020
August 17, 2020 Business, Govt, Online, Surveillance
Jason Wilson reports:
A little-known investigative unit inside search giant Google regularly forwarded detailed personal information on the company’s users to members of a counter-terrorist fusion center in California’s Bay Area, according to leaked documents reviewed by the Guardian.
But checking the documents against Google’s platforms reveals that in some cases Google did not necessarily ban the users they reported to the authorities, and some still have accounts on YouTube, Gmail and other services.
